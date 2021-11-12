FaceUp Offers Face Muscle Workout Sessions in Milan

MILAN — In a country where cosmetic surgery is getting higher and higher in demand, especially among the youngest generations, two Italian entrepreneurs, Valentina Gariboldi and Roberta Fiore, are trying to spread a beauty philosophy rooted in a very natural approach.

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, they inaugurated in Milan, in the Brera district, FaceUp Your Life, the country’s first walk-in studio dedicated to natural face care solutions.

“We had this idea of giving women and men, also the busiest ones, the chance to treat themselves with a unique moment of self-care without the complications of bookings days and days in advance,” said Gariboldi, a mother of one, who left her job as a lawyer to work on the concept. “We are fully aware that in Italy, in most of the cases, the professionals with the best skills work exclusively by private appointments, mostly at home, which makes everything very complicated when you have a job and a family to run.”

To meet the needs of today’s busy lifestyle, they decided to open a sort of mini sanctuary dedicated to natural face care with a range of skilled professionals at disposal five days a week from Tuesday to Saturday.

However, rather than classic beauty salon treatments. FaceUp offers a wide menu of combinable options that, matching innovative manual techniques and state-of-the-art technologies, perform face muscle workout sessions.

“As we are used to train the muscles of our body, if we correctly stimulate those of our face we can get long-term benefits, preserving and enhancing our natural beauty without resorting to cosmetic surgery,” said Gariboldi, adding that at FaceUp sometimes women who have had Botox shots need to stimulate the tissues to regain a more natural look.

With the goal of delivering a glowing complexion and a great skin tone, FaceUp’s complete protocol includes three main steps: a basic 20- or 30-minute massage, followed by a topping, “which in no more than 10 minutes works in greater depth on muscle tissue, richly moisturizing skin while giving it a naturally youthful appearance,” said Gariboldi, and to finish a five- or 10-minute in-depth, customized shot of vitamins and active principles.