Facialist Pietro Simone to Open Hamptons Pop-up

The well-heeled Hamptons set will have even more access to glowy skin this summer, as New York facialist Pietro Simone opens his first pop-up in Southampton.

“My first time in front of the ocean in Southampton was so magical, looking back to Europe and my past, my dream evolved further in America. I knew I had to have a beauty retreat,” said Simone, a native Italian who relocated to New York from London last year.

He sees the pop-up, which will run for the whole month of August, as a retreat, offering holistic treatments, his signature dry massage, PS IntraOral Massage, and his cotton thread technique (an exfoliating method with lymphatic drainage). Exclusively for the Hamptons, he will also be offering the Trilift DMSt protocol, which tones muscles.

As well as treatments, there will be classes and workshops on how to use his new Himalayan salt tool, Gua Sha tutorials, and techniques on lymphatic drainage for the face and body.

“This year I will be launching an interactive learning experience of beauty alongside my bespoke facials. These special one-on-one classes will be either for the face or body (or both) and I’ll teach you every secret and technique that will enhance your results,” he added. “Think about a master class but so personalized that you’ll have a full map to use, explore and take home my secret tips and tricks for long-lasting regenerative skin care.”

The pop-up will be located at 20 Scotch Mist Lane and open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Simone also operates the Pietro Simone Clinic at Flemings Mayfair Hotel in London and the House of Pietro Simone in SoHo in New York City.