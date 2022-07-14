Glamglow Follows Smashbox Out of U.K., Ireland

First there was Brexit, now there appears to be a beauty exodus from the U.K. — at least for some of The Estée Lauder Cos. brands.

Glamglow, the one-time hot indie skin care brand which Lauder acquired in 2014 for an undisclosed amount, is following in the footsteps of sister brand Smashbox and exiting the U.K. and Ireland, surprising experts as it is known to be a key beauty market.

“Sadly our brand is no longer accepting new orders in U.K. and Ireland from 29th September 2022. An accumulation of challenges has led to the incredibly difficult decision to cease trading Glamglow in the U.K. and Ireland,” it posted on its Instagram.

Smashbox, also owned by Lauder, made a similar announcement, using the exact wording, “accumulation of challenges.” A Lauder spokesperson expanded that Smashbox’s U.K. sales have been “impacted by changes in the brand’s retail space and location, combined with competitive challenges.”

She told WWD that for now, these are the only brands exiting the U.K. and Ireland.

Over the course of the pandemic, Lauder has scaled back or closed multiple brands, including Deciem, which narrowed its brand assortment, and Becca and Rodin Olio Lusso, which were both shut down.

These moves have been part of Lauder’s Post-COVID Business Acceleration program, which included shutting down underperforming retail locations, counters in travel retail and Latin America, and other initiatives. It’s not known if the decision for Glamglow and Smashbox to exit the U.K. and Ireland was part of the same initiative.

Glamglow was founded in 2010 by Glenn and Shannon Dellimore, as a Hollywood-inspired, prestige skin care brand that offered a collection of high-end, mud-based treatment masks.