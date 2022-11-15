Hailey Bieber Introduces ‘Vanilla Cake,’ the Newest Rhode Peptide Lip Treatment

In honor of her 26th birthday, Hailey Bieber is releasing a new flavor of Rhode’s popular Peptide Lip Treatment: Vanilla Cake.

Available on Nov. 22 on Rhodeskin.com, it’s a limited-edition item sold solo for $16 or with the Peptide Glazing Fluid as part of a $42 Birthday Duo kit.

Hailey Bieber Rhode/Drew Vickers

Despite the recent deluge of celebrity brands, Rhode has generated buzz since launching in June with three products, all made with peptides. There’s the lip gloss in coveted Salted Caramel and fruity Watermelon Slice (also formulated with shea butter, cupuaçu and babassu); the $29 Peptide Glazing Fluid (with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and marula oil), and the $29 Barrier Restore Cream” (with niacinamide, açaí, shea butter and squalene). Everything is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.

With the new release, Bieber is leaning into her bestsellers. The Peptide Lip Treatment has sold out five times since it was introduced, according to the brand, with a waitlist of more than 314,000 fans. And the Peptide Glazing Fluid sold 36 units per second during the last restock.

The $42 Birthday Duo kit features the new Vanilla Cake gloss and Peptide Glazing Fluid. Rhode/Drew Vickers

“My philosophy for the brand, and the ethos for me, is to make one of everything really good — it’s those staple products you keep going back to,” Bieber told WWD in June.

There’s more to come as Bieber continues growing the brand with the help of chemist Ron Robinson, founder and chief executive officer of BeautyStat, and Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, the brand’s dermatologist in residence.

“The vision for me from the beginning was the world of Rhode,” she said. “I see Rhode as more than a beauty brand, I see it more as a platform.”