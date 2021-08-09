Hanahana Beauty, known for its shea butter-based body products, is launching its first facial skin care product: Skin Nutrition, a powder mask meant to reduce skin congestion. To celebrate the launch, Hanahana is hosting a series of pop-ups in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago from August through October.

Abena Boamah, a recipient of the Glossier Grant Initiative and member of Tower28’s Clean Beauty Summer School 2020, founded Hanahana in 2017, championing shea-butter products with ingredients ethically sourced from the Katariga Women’s Shea Cooperative in Ghana. The brand has also developed the Hanahana Circle of Care, which works with providers in Tamale to provide the cooperatives with health care and resources.

Skin Nutrition is the brand’s first foray into the facial skin care category. For Boamah, listening to the consumer was the first step in developing the product.

“When we surveyed our consumers about things that they are focusing on, congestion was something that came up.…We wanted to figure out, ‘how can we still stay within our mission and our ideas of skin care and create a product that would be helpful in relieving congested skin, but also that’s not too harsh?’” said Boamah.

Enter Skin Nutrition. Similar to Hanahana’s other products, it uses few ingredients, all of which are sustainably sourced. Boamah worked with a beauty chemist to develop Skin Nutrition’s formula, which features kaolin meant to reduce toxins and oils, willow bark to even out skin tone, spirulina to strengthen and moisturize, hibiscus to balance and maca to promote cell turnover. “It’s just exciting to see the growth because our first skus were made and formulated in my kitchen,” Boamah said. The powder mask doesn’t leave your skin dry and tight, but instead, “the aftereffect is a soft and gentle glow,” she said.

Boamah noted that with all product launches, Hanahana will continue to source ingredients directly from producers or work with vendors that do so.

“We’re in this space right now where we are really just looking at sustainability holistically.…How can we really sustain ourselves? How can we also sustain our mission?” said Boamah. “It’s really hard, as you continue to grow as a brand to push those missions because sustainability is quite expensive, but we are still building that foundation and being able to project that to the new product launches that we’re doing.”

To mark the product launch, Hanahana is opening several pop-ups and hosting a series of exclusive events at each. The New York pop-up will be held at The Ace Hotel on Aug. 20 from 1 to 7 p.m., Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 22 from 12 to 6:30 p.m. At 4 p.m. on the final day of the pop-up, the brand will be hosting a ticketed Beauty + Chill Panel. The Chicago pop-up will be held Sept. 17 to 19 and the Los Angeles pop-up will be held Oct. 8 and 9. Hanahana’s best-selling products and Skin Nutrition will be available for purchase.

Boamah noted she plans to expand Hanahana’s body care and skin care offerings.

