Hyram Yarbro, a powerhouse skin-care content creator, has signed with United Talent Agency.

Yarbro, also a sustainability advocate, signed with the group in order to help grow the audience for his beauty and lifestyle content.

Yarbro is known for his blunt reviews, affordable product recommendations and ingredient knowledge. He has about 11 million followers across all social platforms, but has seen rapid growth with his TikTok channel, Skincare by Hyram, during the pandemic. Earlier this year he had about 100,000 followers, and now has more than six million.

In a statement, UTA said Yarbro’s sponsored content has “proven to be beneficial to brands,” citing Kosas, which saw sales triple online 48 hours after Yarbro mentioned them in a video over the summer.

“I have been so humbled and proud to see the growth of my brand this year and by extension, my professional team has been growing as well,” Yarbro said in a statement exclusively provided to WWD.

“Hyram’s goal is to educate viewers about skin care through a lens of positivity and social responsibility,” said Ali Berman, partner and head of UTA’s digital talent department. “His in-depth knowledge about sustainable ingredients and unparalleled sense of authenticity have resonated with a widespread and quickly expanding fanbase, and we are looking forward to helping him further grow his platform.”

