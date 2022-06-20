John Lewis Welcomes Botox Into Its Stores as Part of New Beauty Strategy

LONDON — John Lewis is expanding its skin care and aesthetic treatments arm.

The British retailer is confidently growing its partnership with leading medical aesthetics company, The Cavendish Clinic.

The project was piloted last year at the refurbished branch in Edinburgh, Scotland, and proved to be successful.

Now it’s launching at six John Lewis stores, including Milton Keynes; Southampton; Cambridge; Kingston and Peter Jones in Sloane Square.

“There’s headroom to open more stores and what does wellness look like? It’s an area that’s still developing,” said Jason Wilary-Attew, head of beauty at John Lewis. He also hinted at a near future expansion across their 30 stores in the U.K.

This is John Lewis’ strategy to break into the aesthetician market after seeing a boom in at-home beauty tech, which led to a dedicated beauty tech department.

The service with The Cavendish Clinic will offer professional doctors on hand that go beyond just “an anti wrinkle treatment” — they will be there to consult and guide new clients onto the safest route for injections and dermal fillers.

The list of treatments include, CoolSculpting and EmSculpt, HydraFacial and Botox injections, which is strictly available to those over the age of 25.

The latter treatment took the longest to launch as they didn’t want to rush the process to be the first in the market, but rather the most trusted. In 2019, Superdrug became the first high-street pharmacy to launch in-store Botox injections. It was met with criticism as pricing started from 99 pounds.

“Young people are doing their research online. There are two types of people that know what they want and those that don’t. They come in because they’ve done their research rather than browsing and looking around,” said Said Dr Matt James, founder of the clinic.

Wilary-Attew is assured this partnership will kick off as he mentions the retailer’s decade long work with cosmetics company Clarins for their in-store spa offerings, which in recent years has featured a BeautyBAR, a simplified version for the curious and busy.

“The route that we’re taking is about aging gracefully and apparently,” he said.

