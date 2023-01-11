Kosé Partners With Aman Group for New Skin Care Line

Kosé Corporation, parent company of brands like Decorté and Tarte, has partnered with Aman Group SARL to develop a new skin care line, Aman Essential Skin, which will be part of the resort’s global lifestyle brand Aman Essentials.

Starting Wednesday, the five products in the range will be available online and at all Aman locations across 20 countries and will be implemented in services at the resort’s spas around the world.

The range includes the Clarifying Milk Cleanser, $80; the Skin Activating Toner, $95; the Replenishing Face Serum, $170; the Radiance Face Cream, $250, and the Illuminating Eye Cream, $270. The line took more than two years to develop, according to Aman Essentials chief executive officer Kristina Romanova, and the products are formulated to be safe for all skin types.

“Sharing Aman’s worldview of providing unique and luxurious experiences, it is a great honor for us, two years after we began working with Aman to create new value, to have this opportunity to give shape to that value as cosmetics,” said Kazutoshi Kobayashi, president and CEO of Kosé, in a statement.

The line is focused on preventing environmental skin damage from dry climates and UV rays by employing ancient purple rice bran extract and indigo extract to moisturize and support the barrier.

This isn’t Aman’s first foray into skin care. In 2018, the resort group launched Aman Skincare with products inspired by the brand’s luxury spas. Afterward, the brand also created a wellness supplement line called Sva and a luxury fragrance collection called Aman Fine Fragrance. In the fall of 2022, Aman Skincare partnered with 111Skin on two limited-edition products: Nourishing Gold Algae Mask and Nourishing Gold Algae Eye Mask. According to the brand, this new line is the latest addition to the overall Aman Skincare portfolio.

“The strategic vision and ambition for Aman Essentials is to create a considered and timeless curation of the finest products which reflect the Aman way of living. The creation of Essential Skin marks the next phase in this journey, bringing our clients a targeted range of functional skin care which delivers exceptional results using gentle yet effective ingredients and fragrance-free formulations, focused on celebrating and preserving one’s natural beauty,” Romanova said in a statement.

The five new products, along with the other Aman Skincare stock keeping units, are available at Shop.Aman.com.