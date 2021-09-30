Loewe’s Home Scent Line Gets a New Addition

Last September, Loewe introduced a series of artful home scents under creative director Jonathan Anderson, visually inspired by rustic apothecary-style ceramics and olfactory by the simple delights of a vegetable garden. The eleven home fragrances took the form of candles, scented wax candleholders, room sprays and room diffusers.

Clearly they resonated, as the Spanish fashion label is expanding the category with a collection of liquid and bar soaps in three scents: Oregano, a resinous scent that reveals woody and amber notes; Liquorice, which boasts the sweet and woody aroma of the liquorice plant’s roots, and Marihuana, which provides the aroma of the sativa plant, an herbal scent that reveals woody notes.

The liquid soap features a number of ingredients with nourishing properties and actively hydrating elements — including jojoba oil, aloe vera and glycerine — all in a sleek glass jar branded with the label’s recognizable black-and-white logo and matching black hand pump.

The bar soaps, which are embossed with the House’s logo and suspended from a rope, feature soothing elements including shea butter. Only the Marihuana scented bar includes antioxidant-rich and exfoliating particles of red algae.

The liquid soaps retail for $60 and the bar soaps for $48; they are available now on perfumesloewe.com and at the brands’ Greene Street location in New York City, with a December launch to follow at their Miami Design District locale.

Loewe ’s Liquorice liquid soap.

Loewe’s Scent of Marihuana liquid soap.

Loewe’s Oregano liquid soap.