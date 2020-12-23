Signaling the importance of China for beauty firms, L’Oréal is to acquire Japanese skincare firm Takami Co., whose peeling products are wildly popular in Asia, especially Japan and China.

L’Oréal takes over ownership from the founder, Dr. Hiroshi Takami, who operates two eponymous dermatological clinics in Tokyo. Financial terms were not disclosed.

L’Oréal said the acquisition “should be completed in the next few weeks” and that it also renewed a “very long-term brand licensing agreement with Doctor Takami and signed a collaboration contract with the Takami clinics.”

Founded in 1999 as a premium skincare brand, Takami is best known for its Skin Peel pre-serum, referred to as the “little blue bottle” in Asia. Mainly available in Japan and China, Takami products are sold mainly via e-commerce, in particular by subscription, as well as in selective distribution.

The brand reported revenues of about 50 million euros in 2019 and logged growth this year despite the impact of the pandemic, according to L’Oréal.

“We are very pleased to welcome the Takami brand into our portfolio. Its reputation in Asia matches the remarkable quality of its products. Its expertise in prestigious beauty treatments and its omnichannel distribution make it a very complementary brand within L’Oréal Luxe,” commented Cyril Chapuy, president of L’Oréal Luxe.

Jérôme Bruhat, president of L’Oréal Japan, noted Takami enjoys a “strong reputation in skincare expertise, a unique visual identity and a core group of loyal customers in Japan. These are the pillars of the brand’s success that we will grow further in the future.”