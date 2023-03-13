Macy’s, Dior Beauty Partner for Flower Show

Macy’s is partnering with Dior Beauty as its first beauty sponsor for the 48th annual Macy’s Flower Show.

Thousands of plants, flowers and trees will be on display on the main floor, balcony and windows of Macy’s Herald Square flagship store in New YorkCity from March 26 through April 10.

Dior’s exhibition, centered on its fragrance offering, will be located on the balcony level, guiding guests through the brand’s regenerative flower fields in Southern France, with content opportunities and personalization stations throughout including bottle engraving, hand-painted fragrance bottles and MyABCDior charms. Guests will also have the opportunity to attend a host of special events during the two-week period, such as master classes with Dior fragrance experts.

Will Coss, executive producer of Macy’s Flower Show, said: “Escaping reality, this year’s spectacle leverages gravity-defying and oversize elements to highlight the importance of dreams and embracing child-like wonder. In partnership with Dior, a special showcase within this floral dreamscape will further ignite the senses with the scents of their iconic fragrances welcoming spectators during the magical two-week exhibition.”

Dior participated with a mix of other fragrance brands last year, and Macy’s executives saw an opportunity to expand on that partnership.

“It is the first time that we’ve had an exclusive partnership,” said Julie Walsh, senior vice president of beauty at Macy’s. “For our flower show, we really see the direct correlation to fragrances and fragrances, as an example, has been our customers favorite category.”

As for Macy’s beauty offering in general, Walsh told WWD that beauty and fragrance continue to be strong categories. “We’re always strengthening our product assortment, finding new brands that are relevant and trendy and that our customers are looking to. We’re also looking always to continue to add onto the selection that we have for our customer with more products evolved in units.”