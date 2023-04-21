Naturium Said Considering Deal Options

Naturium’s owners are evaluating the brand’s deal options, according to industry sources.

The botanical-oriented masstige skin care brand is part of The Center, founded by Ben Bennett in 2020, and is in the very early stages of working with investment bank Raymond James to consider its options, sources told WWD. Naturium sales are said to be around $70 million.

Both The Center and Raymond James did not respond to request for comment.

In addition to incubating Naturium, The Center acquired Make Beauty in 2021 and fragrance line Phlur in 2021. Last year, it launched Saltaire, a personal care brand created in collaboration with Iskra Lawrence, the U.S.-based British model and influencer.

In 2021, The Center received a $15 million minority investment from Prelude Growth Partners. At the time of the investment deal, Neda Daneshzadeh, cofounder and managing partner at Prelude, said that that Naturium “had one of the most remarkable first 18 months in a brand’s trajectory that we’ve seen.”

“Naturium has a super strong value proposition for consumers,” she said. “The clinically effective positioning but with botanicals has really found a very strong value proposition … it’s one of the most explosive brand growths that we have seen, with phenomenal multichannel performance.”

Naturium’s offering covers face and body, with products including Dew-Glow Moisturizer, $22; Vitamin C Complex Serum, $20; Bio-Lipid Restoring Body Lotion, $15, and The Perfecter Salicylic Acid Body Wash, $14.

Bennett previously cofounded Hatch Beauty, which under his direction created lines for hairstylist Orlando Pita and makeup artist Kristofer Buckle, as well as private label brands for retailers. He sold his stake in that business in 2019.