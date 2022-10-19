Clean Beauty for the London Masses: Oh My Cream’s Big British Expansion

LONDON — French beauty concept store Oh My Cream has landed in London, with one location on King’s Road and another opening in November in Notting Hill.

The brand was founded in 2012 by Juliette Lévy and has rapidly grown as it offers a sustainable and clean approach to shopping beauty products.

“I have always loved coming to London, especially for shopping, but it seems to me that a new generation of beauty destinations is still missing,” Lévy told WWD, adding that her brand’s holistic approach and stocking of exclusively clean beauty brands fills the gap in the capital city’s market. Her ambition is to “become the next favorite beauty destination for English women.”

More businesses are strategizing to set up shop in the U.K. to avoid taxes and delays because of Brexit rules. The French multinational retailer, Sephora launched their U.K. site on Monday with plans to open a physical store in spring 2023.

“Our omnichannel strategy is one of the key reasons for our success in France, that is why our plan in the U.K. is to open many stores, in addition to our e-shop, which will ship orders directly from London as fast as possible,” said Lévy.

Her original plan was to open one site in London, but after falling in love with two locations, Lévy convinced her investors to go for two.

Oh My Cream’s London store in Notting Hill. Courtesy of Oh My Cream!

“Opening two stores at the same time sends a bigger signal, and has a much bigger effect in terms of brand awareness,” said Lévy, explaining that she wants to think big from the get-go, which is why she’s setting herself a target of opening 10 to 15 stores in London.

This is the company’s first experience in learning the behaviors of British customers. Lévy hasn’t looked at too much data to try and figure it out. She doesn’t see a massive difference between France and U.K., she said.

“We need to learn more about the London customers before making any decision. I strongly believe in testing and learning. This is what we did in France almost 10 years ago,” she said.

Lévy hasn’t made any major tweaks to the offerings in the store. “For the moment the selection is the same as in France,” she said, except for a few brands that do not pass U.K. compliance rules.

She’s not afraid of changing things up if the customers don’t react the way she wanted to.

“Our job is to curate what is best on the clean beauty market, to take a step back to focus on the brands that are here to stay,” she said.