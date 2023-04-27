Oprah Winfrey Invests in Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Skin Care Brand

Dr. Barbara Sturm’s skin care brand just gained some serious star quality.

Oprah Winfrey has invested an undisclosed amount in the skin care brand, the multihyphenate revealed Thursday during an interview with the German aesthetics doctor, adding that designer Stella McCartney introduced her to the products.

“Dr. Sturm has a revolutionary skin care line that has blossomed into a global empire, and it was Stella McCartney actually — she is such a sweet friend — she sent me some of the products and I was like, ‘what is this? what is this?’ And I love it so much that I then called up Dr. Barbara Sturm, and said, ‘I want to invest in your company,’” Winfrey said during a session of O Daily talks at Hearst Tower in New York City. “I have never done that before. Ever. So, that’s how good the products are.”

Sturm, an aesthetics doctor with training in sports medicine, launched the Dr. Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics collection on Net-a-porter in 2014. Two years later, she launched Darker Skin Tones by Dr. Barbara Sturm with actress Angela Bassett.

The lines are now stocked in Sephora, Nordstrom, Amazon and more. Among Winfrey’s favorite products are Enzyme Cleanser, $75, and Glow Drops, $150.

Recently the brand opened two new spas in New York, one uptown on Madison Avenue and one downtown in SoHo. The treatment menu includes Super Anti-aging Facial, Exoso-metic Growth Factor Facial and the Non-surgical Facelift Facial.

Of the investment, Sturm said: “Oprah loving the products and coming into our business is a big honor and testament to the brand and our anti-inflammatory, skin barrier-strengthening philosophy. It also gives us access to a wider audience to bring free science-backed skin education to everyone.”

A representative for Sturm did not disclose any other investors in the company, which is privately held.