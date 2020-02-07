Peach & Lily has its first big investor — Sandbridge Capital, which also backs Derek Lam and Youth to the People.

Peach & Lily was founded in 2012 by Alicia Yoon as a means to bring Korean beauty trends into the U.S. market. The business also has two owned brands – Peach & Lily, a prestige brand that makes products like Glass Skin Refining Serum for $39, and Peach Slices, a mass brand sold at CVS. It also acts as a third-party distributor to certain brands.