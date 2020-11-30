West Coast beauty brand Untamed Humans launches direct-to-consumer on Dec. 1 out of Portland, Ore.

“From our perspective, one of the things we want to make sure we’re doing is simplifying what can often be a complicated process in terms of steps in a routine,” said entrepreneur Mimi Lettunich, who cofounded the brand with organic chemist Olga Frunze.

“In the market, you can buy easily 20 different jars,” added Frunze, who’s originally from Moscow. “It seems to be needed, but [it’s] not necessarily true.”

They’re offering a made-to-order, personalized skin-care line with more than 300,000 possible formulations. On untamedhumans.com, consumers are invited to take a quiz to create their individual formulas of facial moisturizer (priced between $26 and $68) and cleanser ($29). The items are then produced, packaged (with a wax seal personalized with the buyer’s initials) and shipped in three to five days. Using natural and organic ingredients sourced in the Pacific Northwest (like organic vegetable glycerin, organic raspberry seed oil and hyaluronic acid from yeast), the products are cruelty-free and non-comedogenic.

“We only have nine questions, enough to define skin type and problems,” Frunze continued. “We create every jar from scratch. Every answer you give we incorporate in the jar. This is truly a unique thing.”

The brand allows buyers to add CBD — sourced from a farm in Colorado and used for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties — to formulations at an additional price. There are also three other products already formulated available, using ingredients that include witch hazel hydrosol, organic avocado oil and vitamin E: a body stick ($38), lip balm ($5.95) and mask relief mist ($7.99). The latter aims to help with “maskne,” acne created from wearing facial masks due to the coronavirus. Industry sources project the company to bring $1.5 million in sales in its first year, with growth upward of 30 percent in year two.

“It’s single bottle skin care with everything you need and nothing you don’t,” Lettunich said. “It’s made one bottle at a time.”

The company is working on a program called farm-to-face, collaborating with local chefs to “illustrate the purity” of its ingredients, Lettunich went on.

“All are safe enough to be used in the food industry,” added Frunze, who has experience in food chemistry.