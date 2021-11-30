Proactiv Is Rebranding, Moving Beyond Acne

Proactiv, the acne-oriented skin care brand, is rebranding.

The company’s new name will be Alchemee and the products will focus on a range of skin needs, not just acne. Alchemee said it plans to “tap into the origins of Proactiv” and evaluate chronic skin conditions, including hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, eczema and dermatitis, and provide regimens for those concerns.

“With new brands that are currently in development, the company will employ a holistic approach to maintain, treat, correct and restore healthy, clean skin,” the company said in a statement.

The first new brand Alchemee is launching is called Restorative Elements, bowing in early 2022.

“Our new brand-development strategy keeps our customers and industry trends top-of-mind and we are continuing to lean into our long-standing partnership with leading experts in the field while pushing forward to develop science-backed innovation,” said Shannon Pappas, general manager of Alchemee, in a statement. “Not everyone has access to a dermatologist’s office and that’s where Alchemee can step in.”

There have been a range of brands looking to step into that space in the past few years. One of them, Skinfix, which started with products formulated around eczema and now has a range meant to heal and maintain the skin barrier. Skinfix just got a minority investment from private equity firm Stride Consumer Partners.

Trends around skin care have shifted since the days when Proactiv was launched, in 1995, and today’s consumers are more focused on overall skin health than on drying acne treatments. The brand was founded by the same dermatologists behind Rodan + Fields, Katie Rodan and Kathy Fields.

In recent years, Proactiv has changed owners several times. It was owned by Guthy-Renker, the business behind many of the big infomercial-oriented beauty brands, for years, before being taken over by Nestlé Skin Health in 2016. Nestlé Skin was taken over by a consortium of investors in 2019, and rebranded to Galderma.

