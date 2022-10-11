Relevant Builds Out Product Lineup

Thirteen Lune-incubated skin care brand Relevant is taking its inclusive vision to new product categories.

The brand, which came to market earlier this year, is launching two cleansers, a serum, an eye cream, a mask and an exfoliating toner. Prices range from $28 to $76. Industry sources expect the brand to reach $10 million in sales for its first year on the market.

Just like the debut launch — a mineral sunscreen that doesn’t leave a white cast on any skin tones — the new products were formulated with every skin tone in mind. Nyakio Grieco, Thirteen Lune’s cofounder, tapped a team of Black cosmetic chemists to develop the offering because “they really understand melanin-rich skin and how to better serve those tones and not leave them out,” she said. “These products really do the trick, and everyone can use them.”

Among those, Grieco expects Sol Tone, the exfoliating toner, to gain popularity. “This is a product where so many people have been left out on the shelf when it comes to chemical exfoliation. Often, the ingredients are at high percentages. If you have melanin-rich skin, it can be damaging to the skin,” she said. “This has five acids, it really helps to refine and hydrate the skin.”

The Sunburst C+ Superfruit Serum combines vitamin c with baobab and buriti extracts; the Complete Cleansing Serum employs green coffee oil, banana extract and squalane. Grieco designed the routine to include a balm cleanser, a cleansing serum, a toner, a treatment, an eye cream and a moisturizing last step.

Offering a routine is key to the brand’s go-to-market strategy. “Brands are moving toward launching one product at a time and making every product a hero, but because this is a true culmination of the Relevant skin care routine, I wanted people to experience that culmination,” Grieco said.

Grieco isn’t stopping at one routine. “When we think about the line extensions to come, it’s given me the opportunity to play in categories I’ve never seriously gotten to play in….As we launch the other categories coming in 2023, we’re finding other places in the market where we can serve all consumers,” she said.

The product expansion comes at a pivotal time for the brand. Thirteen Lune is opening 75 shops-in-shop per month with JCPenney Co. Inc. until the nationwide roll-out is scheduled to finish this spring, broadening the Relevant’s points of distribution at the same pace.

“Everything rolling out will always be the ethos of the brand, seeing how I can better serve all consumers,” Grieco said.