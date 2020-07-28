Rihanna is shaking up the beauty industry once again, with her second line, Fenty Skin.

The singer-turned-entrepreneur revealed her skin-care brand in mid-July after hinting the line for the last year. Fenty Skin follows the ethos of inclusivity and diversity of Rihanna’s makeup line, Fenty Beauty, with genderless products that are said to work on all skin types.

From what kinds of products the brand is offering to its first ad campaign, here is everything you need to know about Rihanna’s Fenty Skin.

When does Fenty Skin launch?

The brand will launch on Friday, July 31.

What kind of products will Fenty Skin offer?

Fenty Skin is launching with three products — Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum and Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum Sunscreen — that are meant to “brighten skin, snatch pores and target dark spots,” according to the brand’s Twitter.

The Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser is made with Barbados cherry, ginkgo biloba, green tea, fig and quince, which work together to control oil, clean the skin and fight against environmental aggressors.

The Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum is a hybrid product made with niacinamide that is meant to reduce the appearance of dark spots, brighten and even skin tone. The thick texture can be applied directly to the skin without a cotton pad.

The Hydra Visor Invisible Moisturizer Sunscreen has a pinkish tone that’s said to not leave white residue on the skin. The product is made with Kalahari melon, which is meant to leave the skin hydrated.

Prices range from $25 to $35.

Who is Fenty Skin’s target audience?

Like Rihanna’s cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin has an ethos of diversity and inclusivity, targeting all skin types and genders.

“Making @fentyskin was a challenge to cover all bases and thinking of the many skin types that are out there!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter. “But y’all know I love a good challenge.”

In a video posted on Fenty Skin’s social media accounts on July 27, Rihanna stated that she wanted to create an accessible and inexpensive skin-care line that worked.

“I want the best ingredients and I didn’t want it to cost a lot and pack it into a product and make it the best,” she said, “and make them better than everything I’ve ever used, better than everything I’ve encountered and everything that’s on the market that’s confused me because that’s what people deserve. They deserve great product and great skin and it should not be inaccessible.”

How long has Fenty Skin been in the works?

On July 19, Rihanna stated on Twitter that Fenty Skin has been in the works for over two years.

I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup!!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) July 19, 2020

“I’ve been working on @fentyskin for over 2 years, perfecting formulas and creating packaging that is kind to our planet!! Formulas that work, and work well with makeup,” she wrote.

Is Rihanna working with any celebrities for Fenty Skin?

Rihanna tapped several of her famous friends for Fenty Skin’s launch campaign, including A$AP Rocky, Lil’ Nas X, Paloma Elsesser, Halima Aden, Tommy Genesis and others.

Where is Fenty Skin sold?

While Fenty Beauty is available for purchase at Sephora, Fenty Skin is launching exclusively on its own web site.

