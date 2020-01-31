Actor Rob Lowe has received many compliments over his life and career, including for his role as Chris Traeger in NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” but the compliments about his skin left an indelible mark and resulted in the founding of his skin-care line, Profile.

Lowe launched the grooming and skin-care line in 2015 after being stopped on the street numerous times by people curious about his skin-care regiment, and also because he wanted to teach his sons — and other men — about grooming and looking their best.