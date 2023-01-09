Sharon Leite Joins Ideal Image as CEO

Ideal Image, an aesthetics company providing a range of treatments including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox treatment, fillers and skin care, has named Sharon Leite chief executive officer.

Leite, the former CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, succeeds David Prokupek, who has become an adviser to Ideal Image.

In its announcement Monday on Leite’s appointment, Ideal Image indicated she will “drive brand strategy, accelerate the development of talent, create a best-in-class organizational culture, manage the company’s resources and operations and partner with the board of directors.”

“There is tremendous opportunity to reimagine the brand in the dynamic aesthetics, beauty and wellness categories,” Leite said in a statement. “Ideal Image has set itself apart in the industry and has been the market leader.” She thanked Prokupek for “creating a platform which allows us to accelerate our plan to deliver affordable luxury through our treatments across North America.”

At The Vitamin Shoppe, Leite is credited with launching a technology-driven store format, opening distribution to new sales channels, increasing development of the private brand portfolio, introducing personalization, pioneering a CBD hemp extract merchandising program, and expanding the business into Asia. She also inked partnerships with WW (formerly Weight Watchers), and licensing agreements with Warner Bros. and DC Comics.

Before The Vitamin Shoppe, Leite was president of Godiva Chocolatier in North America, president of Sally Beauty, U.S. and Canada. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions with increasing responsibilities at Pier 1 Imports, Bath & Body Works, Gap Inc. and The Walt Disney Company.

“Sharon shares our vision of making Ideal Image the brand of choice for aesthetic services,” said Marc Magliacano, Ideal Image chairman and a managing partner in L Catterton’s flagship fund for investing in brands between $75 million and $500 million in size.

Ideal Image indicated that it has a network of more than 800 doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for more than 20 years.