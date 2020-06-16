PARIS — Shiseido’s Europe, Middle East and Africa branch has made two high-level appointments pertaining to its fragrance activity.

Yaël Tuil has been named vice president global fragrance business excellence for Shiseido EMEA, a new position.

Shiseido said in a statement that her “primary responsibility will be to ensure that the global fragrance strategy is led and rolled out with a state-of-the-art and consistent mind-set through optimized operational marketing, superior commercial excellence and efficient media, digital and public relations investments to meet Shiseido’s medium- and long-term objectives; to maximize the potential of the company’s brands, and to turn the global fragrance organization into a driver of growth.”

Tuil reports to Franck Marilly, president and chief executive officer of Shiseido EMEA and global fragrances.

“This new position is part of the evolution of the fragrance organization’s governance,” said Shiseido.

Since 2016, Tuil served as group vice president marketing, luxury division — European designer and lifestyle brands at Coty Inc. There, too, she was group vice president market — fragrances and vice president global marketing — celebrities and fashion brands, according to Tuil’s LinkedIn profile.

In other Shiseido news, Audrey Briotet has been appointed vice president global fragrance brands, another new position. She is to lead the company’s entire fragrance brand activities and define strategy, including with designers and fashion houses.

Briotet, who sits on Shiseido’s executive committee, continues reporting to Marilly.

Since 2016, Briotet has been global brand vice president, Dolce & Gabbana Beauty at Shiseido. Prior to that, from 2012 to 2016, she was executive director, global business development and marketing at Nars Cosmetics.

She also has held positions at MAC Cosmetics, L’Occitane and L’Oréal, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Paris-based Shiseido EMEA’s fragrance portfolio includes, as well, Elie Saab, Issey Miyake, Narciso Rodriguez, Serge Lutens, Shiseido Fragrances and Zadig & Voltaire. The activity oversees the business and distribution in the EMEA region of Shiseido group brands such as BareMinerals, Buxom, Clé de Peau Beauté and Drunk Elephant.