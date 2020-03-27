By  on March 27, 2020

TOKYO — Shiseido is jumping on the sustainable beauty bandwagon with a new brand that focuses on “the power of trees” in both its packaging and its ingredients. Called Baum, the line consists of 27 products, which will hit stores from May 30.

Baum is classified as a prestige beauty brand, putting it on par with the Shiseido brand, as well as Cle de Peau Beauté, Ipsa, Nars, BareMinerals and Laura Mercier, among others. The brand’s concept is “coexistence with nature,” which has been a key Japanese value for centuries. According to a statement, its aim is to “realize a sustainable society that fully embraces the blessings of trees and preserves them for the future.”

