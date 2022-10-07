Skin Laundry to Double Clinics by Next Year

Laser facial specialist Skin Laundry is looking to double its footprint.

Not including its licensing agreement in the Middle East, the El Segundo, California-based company, which was launched by Yen Reis back in 2013 and is best known for its 15-minute laser facial, has 25 clinics and plans to double this figure by mid-2023.

In the U.S. it will be opening in three new states — Massachusetts, Connecticut and Colorado, as well as in northern California. Plus, in New York City, its largest market, it will open a new location on the Upper East Side in early 2023 and on the Upper West Side by the end of this year.

“Boston will quickly become our second largest market,” said Gregg Throgmartin, president and chief executive officer of Skin Laundry Holdings since 2018 of the expansion.

In some markets such as London, it was previously in department stores like Liberty, but Throgmartin has found its model works better in stand-alone locations.

“It was providing a not as good of a client experience as when we do it on our own,” he explained. “Some of these made you go through their systems so it was not a great customer experience. Now we control the experience, the rooms, the layout and most importantly the technology with how they book so we don’t need somebody else to bring us traffic. We’re a traffic driver.”

In the case of London, it now its own retail spots in Soho, Chelsea and Hampstead.

As for its one-time partnership with Ulta Beauty, which occurred before he stepped into the role of CEO in 2018, he said this was really just a test for both parties. “My observation as a board member back then was it was just too early for Skin Laundry and not the commitment from Ulta.”

When Skin Laundry first launched, its introductory offer was first session free, but during the pandemic when its doors were closed for three months it reworked its price structure and the first session now costs $100, although for a limited time, it is offering this for $50 for the remainder of October.

According to its data, the average Skin Laundry customer has two sessions per month.

“We had done that for a long time and I think it really devalued what we were offering. We have the same exact devices that are in the most expensive dermatologist offices in Beverly Hills and New York,” Throgmartin said. “But we do recognize that there’s people out there that are like ‘this is new, this is different’ so we do still want to be approachable.”

As well as the price structure, it has also been upgrading all technology including both booking apps and devices and is in the early stages of using big data to refine and improve its protocols for different skin tones and conditions.

“I think that for us is our largest differentiator,” he said. “I even talk to the laser manufacturer to say how do you measure success? How do you know if you’re working for a Fitzpatrick 2 that has acne versus a Fitzpatrick 5? Nobody really has clear data around that. We can actually measure that down to a tenth of a decimal point what type of improvement we’re making and then feed back to our team of dermatologists to say what else do we need to iterate, what else do we need to try.”

It also stopped using IPL lasers. “That was a major expense for us but we wanted something that could work on every single individual.”