EXCLUSIVE: Sulwhasoo Forges One Year Partnership With The Met

Korean skincare brand Sulwhasoo is looking to make its mark on New York.

As part of its plans to expand its footprint in the U.S., the brand, part of Amorepacific, South Korea’s largest beauty company which also owns Tata Harper, just announced a new partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The yearlong agreement will support a range of Museum programs and activities aimed at innovating the ways in which audiences engage with and celebrate global heritage.

“This exciting partnership provides critical funding for the Museum’s programming and events. We are extraordinarily grateful to Sulwhasoo for their visionary support of The Met’s mission to connect people to art and to celebrate cultural heritage,” said Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French director.

The partnership will be kicked off on March 29, with a celebratory event at The Met. Attendees are set to include Blackpink’s Rosé, Chinese actress Jia Song and Korean actress Yun-Jung Youn.

Sulwhasoo’s sponsorship will also include The Met’s Women and the Critical Eye panel discussion and reception on April 13, as well as The Met’s Apollo Circle Member group, which provides monthly opportunities for young patrons to engage with The Met’s curators and leadership, and the Apollo Circle Benefit, the group’s annual black-tie fundraiser.

GaYoon Jung, senior vice president of Sulwhasoo, said: “The Met is an iconic destination for art and culture. Sulwhasoo is a pioneer of K-beauty. With our rich history, Sulwhasoo believes in the value of heritage and its contemporary reinterpretation, which shapes who we are today. The partnership between us is a celebration of the power of heritage in a very fast-paced world,something we hope will engage and inspire many people.”

Sulwhasoo is currently stocked in Sephora, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Bloomingdales among others in the U.S. Products include Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, $260, Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum, $210, and Anti-Aging First Care Activating Serum, $110.