Sulwhasoo Taps Tilda Swinton as Global Brand Ambassador

South Korean skin care brand Sulwhasoo has tapped Tilda Swinton as its latest global brand ambassador.

According to the brand, through this position Swinton will be promoting Sulwhasoo’s global mission of “building a world of beauty powered by art and heritage.”

The Academy Award-winning actress joins Blackpink member Rosé, who was appointed as a global brand ambassador in 2022. This news comes on the heels of the brand’s recent announcement of a one-year partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, through which the two will create programming to celebrate global heritage.

To kick-start her new role, Swinton, who has been a longtime fan of Sulwhasoo, appears in the brand’s second “brand universe” style video shot at the House of Sulwhasoo Bukchon in Seoul, South Korea. Rosé featured in the first “brand universe” style video last September. These videos aim to bring consumers into the Sulwhasoo world to experience the origin of the brand and its products.

In a quote featured on the brand’s Instagram, Swinton said, “I think spirit and heritage are really beyond valuable. There’s really a reason to focus on things that don’t change because they never will.”

In the new video titled “I Am Ginseng,” Swinton discusses her love for ginseng, an ingredient that has been at the core of the brand since its origin. The ingredient is featured in several of the brand’s current bestsellers, including the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream, $260, and the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Serum, $210.

This appointment follows Sulwhasoo’s recent rebranding initiative, unveiled last August through a campaign tagged #SulwhasooRebloom. Through this, the brand committed its efforts to showcasing how Sulwhasoo’s heritage led to it “blooming” into a modern, luxury global brand.

With rebranding and recent partnership news, Sulwhasoo plans to scale its presence globally, further expanding its footprint and presence outside of Korea.