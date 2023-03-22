Alo Moves Launches Nutrition Series

Alo Moves is moving into the food space.

The virtual fitness and wellness platform by Alo Yoga is launching its first nutrition series in collaboration with cookbook author and Bonberi founder Nicole Berrie called Daily Recipes with Bonberi. Berrie’s Bonberi brand is threefold, including a nutrition and well-being blog, a New York City-based plant-based convenient store and a cookbook titled “Body Harmony,” which launched last year.

A slew of fitness platforms, including Melissa Wood Health, have added nutrition to their offerings, as consumer demand continues to increase — according to data from Statista, the global nutrition app market is expected to reach nearly $5 billion this year and expand to $7.6 billion by 2027. Research from McKinsey & Company shows that consumer interest in healthy, conscious eating has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alo Moves’ nutritional program includes 12 exclusive recipes developed by Berrie, including coconut pho bowls and maple sriracha salmon. The series also provides users with six instructional videos for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as Berrie’s tips for intuitive eating.

“At Bonberi, we seek to inspire people to thrive physically within their bodies through nourishing, abundant foods but also find harmony in their minds and souls and uncover what wellness means for them individually,” Berrie said in a statement. “My Alo Moves series is about finding a balance between healthy, vibrant whole foods and indulgent, flavorful recipes that you’ll want to make day after day. They are easy, buildable recipes that are meant to be used as building blocks that you can integrate easily into your daily life and are designed to support your energy and glow from the inside out.”

Adding a nutrition category to the platform was a strategic move for Alo, as the brand aims to create a holistic wellness platform.

“Our goal at Alo Moves is creating a 360-wellness experience for our members through mind, body and, now, nutrition,” said Natasha Trindall, general manager of Alo Moves, in a statement. “Bonberi offers a welcoming and approachable education to healthy food, through Nicole’s excitement to nutrition, making it easy and fun to integrate into our members’ daily lives.”