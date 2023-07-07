Luxury Resort Group Aman Doubles Down on Lifestyle Product Line

Aman may be best known for its luxury resorts and spas, but in an effort to bring the experience home, the hotel group is doubling down on its lifestyle product line Aman Essentials.

The idea for Aman merchandise began in 2018, according to Aman Essentials chief executive officer Kristina Romanova, who is the partner of Aman CEO and chairman Vladislav Doronin.

Aman would receive “feedback on the kind of furniture that we use in the room or the essential oils that the client has experienced during their spa treatment, during their stay in Aman,” she said. “That actually gave us a push to create the line Aman Essentials skin care in 2018. That being said, it really comes from the demand of our clients and their feedback.…It was more like an expansion of amenities for Aman [at first] but because we saw such an amazing result and the feedback of clients and the sales, it made us think about it as a separate, stand-alone business.”

Aman Essentials chief executive officer Kristina Romanova. Courtesy

Since 2018, with that approach in mind, Aman Essentials has expanded its line from skin care to lifestyle goods. “The vision has been not to create the seasonal product that will go out of style tomorrow. It’s really about creating this Aman universe,” Romanova said. Today, the brand includes home fragrance, fine fragrance, ready-to-wear, supplements, skin care, yoga accessories and other lifestyle essentials. Prices range from $65 for a set of greeting cards to $4,460 for a debossed leather tote.

The company is also expanding its retail distribution, from selling exclusively at its owned properties to third-party retailers globally. Aman is starting with skin care and will expand with other categories.

“As we open concessions in Harrods, in Beautyaholic in Rome, we work with LuisaViaRoma, with Violet Grey in the U.S., with Neiman Marcus, since then, it opened new consumers for us and new doors. We have a lot of people who come and see Aman and they’re asking, ‘oh, what is this brand’ and they get to learn about it,” she said. “They become the new Aman clients. We have been able to acquire new clientele with this expansion.”

Retail expansion is also shifting what the brand’s typical consumer might look like.

“It’s a new touch point for us and especially for the young consumers who are not familiar with the brand because Aman was established in 1988. It’s quite a heritage brand so for the younger generation, it’s an incredible touch point and especially with the online points-of-sales, it’s the way of acquiring the new client,” Romanova said.

While the on-site boutiques account for the majority of sales, Romanova said the direct-to-consumer business has continued to grow. With new points-of-sale on the horizon, she expects the sales to become more balanced across channels over the next several years. According to the brand, Aman Essentials experienced nearly 100 percent year-over-year growth in 2022 and is on target to reach 170 percent year-over-year growth in 2023.

With the brand gaining retail traction, it is also thinking about future products, which according to Romanova will always reflect an aspect of the Aman lifestyle.

“The good thing about Aman, it’s the gift that keeps giving. I always say sky’s the limit,” she said, hinting at upcoming launches, including a kidswear collection and skin care additions.

Here, some of Aman Essentials’ newest launches.

Aman Essentials’ yoga collection.

This yoga collection marks the latest addition to the Aman Essentials line. It includes a mat, strap and pouch set, $480, and four cork-based support tools, $235. According to Romanova, yoga is one of the most popular fitness amenities guests can opt for during their Aman stay.

Aman Essentials’ candles.

In April, Aman Essentials released three-wick candles, $250, following the success of its original line of spa candles, which launched in 2020. The 700-gram candles come in three variations, the same variations of the brand’s original skin care range. It includes the Nourishing Candle, featuring top notes of bergamot, the Purifying Candle, featuring top notes of rose and geranium, and the Grounding Candle, featuring top notes of ginger and jasmine.

Aman Essentials’ fine fragrances.

Fragrance for Aman doesn’t stop at home. The brand is also bullish on its personal fine fragrance collection, to which it recently added two new Tokyo-inspired scents: Haru and Sei, $286 each. The range includes seven fragrances total.

The Aman Essential Skin line. Martin Stratford

Earlier this year, Aman partnered with Kosé Corporation to launch its second skin care line Aman Essential Skin, comprised of the Clarifying Milk Cleanser, $95; Skin Activating Toner, $95; Replenishing Face Serum, $210; Radiance Face Cream, $250, and Illuminating Eye Cream, $270.