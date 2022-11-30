EXCLUSIVE: Bala and Schutz Team Up for Limited-edition Shoe Drop

Fitness equipment brand Bala has teamed up with shoe brand Shutz to launch a limited-edition footwear collection.

The new collection includes two of Schutz’s most iconic styles: the Maryana Boot, $238, and the Keefa High Nappa Leather Sandal, $158, which both come in Bala’s five core colors: Sand, Blush, Sage, Sea and Heather.

The collaboration, out just in time for the holidays, was all about implementing Bala’s fun and exciting colorways into Schutz’s functional and fashion-forward styles. “Here at Schutz, we create bold, fun and beautiful shoes that fit any lifestyle. We are excited to partner with Bala, whose mission and aesthetic align with our own. Our current and potential customers will love this colorful and fun collaboration,” said Anna Garzon, executive director of Schutz.

Schutz x Bala Keefa High Nappa Leather Sandal.

The partnership aligned well with Bala’s mission, the brand said, as it has been design-driven since the 2018 launch. “Bala has always blended fashion with fitness, so what better collaboration than a fashion shoe brand? We are beyond excited to partner with Schutz, a like-minded brand. Their creativity is inspirational and their products are top-notch. We wanted to bring the colorful world of Bala to life and inspire women to live a playful life full of color,” said Natalie Holloway, cofounder of Bala.

The limited-edition collection is now available at Schutz-Shoes.com and in Schutz stores while supplies last.