EXCLUSIVE: Bala and CorePower Yoga Team Up for Limited-edition Bangles

Bala and CorePower Yoga are teaming up to make working out a bit more vibrant.

The two fitness brands are releasing a limited-edition pair of Bala’s fan-favorite 2-pound bangles, $65, in CorePower Yoga’s signature orange hue.

While this partnership is coming to fruition now, the genesis actually predates Bala, which has amassed more than $50 million in sales since its founding.

Back when she worked as a certified CorePower Yoga instructor, Bala cofounder Natalie Holloway was used to adding weights to make a fitness class more challenging. Upon going on sabbatical in Asia with Bala cofounder and now-husband Max Kislevitz, the duo took a yoga class that felt a bit “too meditative,” according to Holloway, ultimately leading to the idea for the brand.

Weights are key to several of CorePower Yoga’s offerings, including the company’s most recent class addition: CorePower Yoga Strength X.

“We believed they [Bala bangles] could reprise old-school wrist weights (i.e. hands-free resistance training) and make yoga flows incrementally more difficult without the interruption that comes with picking up and putting down dumbbells,” said Holloway.

“CorePower Yoga is known for using weights in their classes,” Holloway told WWD. “The CorePower Yoga x Bala collaboration is a full-circle moment for me as a yogi and Bala’s cofounder.”

Bala bangles are also implemented into CorePower Yoga in-studio workouts, including the C2 and Yoga Sculpt classes. CorePower Yoga operates 220 studios across 22 states and Washington, D.C.

Bala has focused on partnering with specialty studios and gyms globally to expand its reach.

“Bala is in hundreds of gyms and fitness studios already. We will continue to expand our wholesale/studio/gym business domestically and abroad,” Holloway said.

Bala bangles in CorePower’s signature orange hue.

Collaborations are at the heart of the Bala brand — it also recently released a shoe collaboration with Schutz — but the brand also intends to release more than 10 new products in 2023.

The limited-edition collab will be available in select CorePower Yoga studios and online while supplies last.