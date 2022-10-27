Barker Wellness and Kourtney Kardashian Barker Team Up to Launch Bath Products

Barker Wellness, founded by Travis Barker, and Kourtney Kardashian Barker have teamed up to launch four bath and body products.

With Kardashian Barker as the line’s muse, Barker Wellness is expanding its bath category with the Rejuvenate Magnesium Bath Flakes, $35, to detox the skin and the Calm Magnesium Bath Flakes, $35, to support relaxation and ease muscle tension. Barker Wellness will also expand its body offerings through this partnership with the jojoba-infused Body Oil, $40, to brighten skin and the shea butter-based Body Butter, $35, to moisturize and nourish.

Kourtney x Barker Wellness Body Oil.

Barker Wellness, which launched in February 2021, entered the market with an array of cannabinoid-infused, all-natural, ethically made products including gummies, tinctures and pain relief and muscle therapy treatments. All of the brand’s products are intended to highlight the benefits of cannabinoids on the mind and body. This September, Barker entered the beauty space with five CBD-infused skin care products ranging from $60 to $100.

Kardashian Barker is no stranger to the beauty and wellness space either, as she churns out healthy living content on her platform Poosh and recently launched a supplement brand called Lemme. Lemme, which initially launched with goal-specific gummy supplements, $30, also released the Lemme Fall in Love Organic Flower Elixir tincture, $25, this week.

The Kourtney x Barker Wellness line, which the brand is referring to as “the collaboration of a lifetime” marks the brand’s first partnership and will only be available on BarkerWellness.com and Poosh.com.