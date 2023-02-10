Beauty and Well-Being to Host Second Pop-up at the French Institute

Media brand Beauty and Well-Being, founded by Clémence von Mueffling, will host its second pop-up at the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) skyroom on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Von Mueffling, who previously worked for several beauty companies, including Clarins, Puig and Dior, has been a beauty connoisseur her whole life. Her mother and grandmother were both beauty editors at French Vogue. Following her industry career, von Mueffling launched Beauty and Well-Being in 2014 as an online publication. In 2021, the site became a monthly newsletter, which has garnered more than 50,000 subscribers.

In May 2022, von Mueffling hosted Beauty and Well-Being’s first pop-up at the FIAF, in an effort to promote emerging green beauty and wellness brands, like Odacité and La Bouche Rouge.

“I’ve met so many fantastic entrepreneurs and what I felt after COVID-19 was that there were so many fantastic brands that were just launching or trying to emerge in the U.S. and needed maybe a little help,” she said. “I wanted to create something to give those brands maximum visibility.”

At the pop-up, Kure Bazaar will offer nail polish changes.

Von Mueffling said this will also give brands an opportunity to connect with other brands and retailers who will be in attendance. A portion of the room will also be dedicated to interviews for von Mueffling to chat with brand founders.

After hosting more than 200 guests at the brand’s event in May, von Mueffling discovered pop-ups were key for discovery.

“People were interested in coming to an event where they knew that there was a curation of products by someone from the field,” von Mueffling said. “They felt that it had the Beauty and Well-Being seal of approval.”

The upcoming pop-up is loosely centered around items that are ideal for winter, such as exfoliating dry brushes and immunity supporting tongue scrapers.

At this month’s event, Beauty and Well-Being will host an array of brands, including La Bonne Brosse, Shaeri, KT Care, Mojave Desert Skin Shield, Élastique, Amanda de Montal Candles, Aevi, Z&MA, Kure Bazaar and The Detox Market with Ilia. Throughout the day, face massage expert Iara Revitte will provide mini facials, makeup artist Priscilla Freire will do touch-ups and Kure Bazaar will offer nail polish changes. Refreshments will be provided by Café Bilboquet.