The Best Global Resorts and Spas to Book in 2023

With cold weather and holiday stress on the way, tropical vacations and wellness retreats may be top of mind. Luckily, a slate of recent openings and planned debuts in 2023 leave no shortage of places to visit.

With treatment offerings galore — from traditional facials and massages, thermal suites, hammams and even educational experiences on the art of energetic love making — it may be best to leave no spa stone unturned.

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection

Susurros del Corazón, Auberge Resorts Collection. Courtesy Auberge Resorts Collection

This November, Auberge’s newest resort opened in Mexico on the coast of Punta de Mita. The new resort’s spa, Onda, will open early 2023 and feature an array of wellness activities and programs including laughter yoga, heart chakra opening ceremonies and education around the art of energetic love making. The spa includes a fitness and movement center and 11 treatment rooms, offering traditional body work, aesthetic treatments, daily programming and fitness classes. For those looking for adventure outside the spa, the resort offers a whale-watching excursion where guests can experience whale songs, which are then recorded and edited into a personal keepsake.

The Peninsula Istanbul

The Peninsula Istanbul Thermal Suite. Courtesy Peninsula Istanbul

Set to open in early 2023, this waterfront property in Galataport Istanbul, Turkey, will feature 177 guest rooms and suites, as well as a 18,030-square-foot spa and wellness center. The wellness oasis will include traditional Turkish hammams, a thermal suite and a 25-meter indoor swimming pool, as well as eight private treatment rooms for wellness, beauty and relaxation-focused services. In-room wellness programs are set to include guided audio meditations, aromatherapy self care rituals and workouts.

W Sydney

W Sydney

The W Sydney, slated to open late 2022, is set upon the Darling Harbour near the city center with beaches and city landmarks nearby. The new location, made up of 585 guest rooms, will include an Away Spa with five treatment rooms and suites, relaxation pods, a beauty bar, sauna and steam rooms. Treatments will range from makeup and waxing services to body scrubs, facials and massages.

Six Senses Vana

Vana, a wellness retreat in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, in India, has rebranded as a Six Senses resort, which customizes stays for each guest’s personal wellness goals. During a minimum three-night stay, guests experience wellness programming, Ayurveda, yoga and Tibetan Medicine. During their stay, guests can craft their own spa products at the Alchemy Bar and develop healthy sleeping habits through the Sleep With Six Senses program.

World Spa NYC

World Spa NYC

For those sticking to winter weather this season, there is World Spa, a new transportive urban bathhouse and wellness club located in Brooklyn, New York. The 50,000-square-foot wellness oasis offers an array of spa experiences from around the world at the cost of admission, including Eastern European banyas, Finnish saunas, Turkish and Moroccan hammams, cleansing Himalayan salt therapy and Japanese onsens. Additional spa treatments, including massages and facials, can be added on to one’s wellness itinerary.