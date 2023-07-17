EXCLUSIVE: Better Not Younger Launches Hair Thickening Patch

Better Not Younger, a hair care brand for aging strands, is launching a new product format for addressing hair thinning and loss: patches.

The idea for the new Superpower Thickening Hairpatches, $79, came to Better Not Younger founder Sonsoles Gonzales after speaking with women about their hair loss journeys.

“One thing that I continuously heard in small groups and talking to women is they would automatically go…, ‘I know my hair is thinning because I see less hair at my temples,” she said. “That’s kind of the trigger, the place where they see it.”

According to Gonzales, women are more likely to see hair thinning in this area in comparison to men due to traction alopecia, which can be caused by pulling the hair into tight hair styles like buns or ponytails continuously over time. With this in mind, she wanted to create a product that would specifically target that area.

“We thought about the patch for several reasons. The patch is a different way to apply and is going to give you better results because you’re going to have more extended contact with the active ingredients for longer and you avoid evaporation that may happen with a serum or some other topical,” Gonzales told WWD. “In addition to that, because it’s such a specific area that they’re looking for, it also gives them the sense that, ‘OK, I’m tackling that problem there.'”

The patches are formulated with capixyl, a mixture of acetyl tetrapeptide, dextran and red clover flower extract, which is meant to address hair loss. Centella asiatica aims to nourish and sooth the scalp, while red ginseng promotes healthy strands and scalp health.

While transdermal patches from brands like The Good Patch and Torch’d by Isaac Boots have become increasingly popular in the wellness industry, this option differs in terms of format. It does not use any sticky agents and has a serum-like texture so that it won’t pull on strands.

For best results, the brand recommends customers use the patch every other day for 12 weeks; or daily for two weeks and then every other day for eight weeks for faster results. Gonzales noted that consistent users will see the best results.

The product, which has launched on Ulta Beauty’s website and will be available at the retailer’s stores in August in time for national hair loss awareness month, is expected to reach between $2 million and $3 million in retail sales its first year.