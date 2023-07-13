EXCLUSIVE: Calm Teams Up With Spotify

Spotify isn’t just for music and podcasts anymore.

In an effort to make mental health resources more accessible, the streaming platform and meditation and sleep app Calm have teamed up. Starting Thursday, several of Calm’s meditative sessions will be available on Spotify, including Calm for Beginners and Calm for Kids, as well as exercises in collaboration with celebrities, such as its Breathe Into It with Camila Cabello.

“Mental health is more important than ever. It’s our mission to make mental health content accessible to as many people as possible,” said Calm vice president of partnerships Fergal Walker. “As part of that it makes sense to partner with Spotify, the top streaming platform, to provide their users access to tools that help them prioritize mental well-being and to feel better.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the importance of mental health resources, there is more work to be done, according to Walker.

“People are not feeling any less stressed now that the pandemic has passed. One in two people in the United States experience anxiousness, stress or have a difficult time falling asleep,” Walker said. “As a result, there’s more demand than ever for virtual meditation. We are connecting with consumers by meeting them where they are, such as an Spotify.”

Furthermore, virtual mental health resources have resonated with consumers — according to a survey from McKinsey & Company, 64 percent of consumers use a wellness app daily.

While this partnership promotes accessibility, it also reflects a key strategy for Calm to acquire new users through Spotify.

“[It’s] increasing visibility and awareness of all of the transformative content that Calm has to offer,” Walker told WWD, as Spotify has 515 million users. It also spans more than 180 markets.

Through this partnership, exclusive Calm content will be accessible to all Spotify users, while some will require an additional subscription.