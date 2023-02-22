Care/of Releases Metabolism Survey Findings and Launches New Supplement

Ingestible brand Care/of on Wednesday released findings from its recent third-party metabolism survey of 1,059 people, as well as a new supplement, Chromium + Apple Extract, $19, to support metabolic health.

Care/of’s survey findings reported a general lack of consumer understanding when it comes to the metabolism, including the following:

Key Takeaways:

Less than one-third of respondents said they knew what the metabolism is and how it functions. Even fewer knew how to support it.

Seventy-five percent associate the metabolism with calorie burning and weight loss.

Although 55 percent of women and 61 percent of men prioritize fitness as a health goal, only 33 percent of total respondents associated a healthy metabolism with muscle mass, muscle tone or blood flow.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said energy was a health goal.

Only one-third of respondents had tried a metabolism product.

While the majority of participants didn’t feel educated when it came to metabolic health, 85 percent were open to trying a supplement that would support it.

In an effort to best educate on and provide metabolic health, Care/of has launched the Chromium + Apple Extract supplement. With the new ingestible, Care/of is aiming to educate on the benefits of a healthy metabolism, which include sustainable energy, healthy blood sugar levels, healthy blood flow and better muscle mass and toning. Rather than continuing the narrative that metabolic health is all about weight loss, Care/of is focusing on how the metabolism can more efficiently break down food into energy.

The product includes 200 mcg of chromium, a mineral that regulates blood sugar, and 600 mg of apple, which is meant to provide a slew of antioxidant benefits, including healthy digestion and detoxification.

The new Chromium + Apple Extract supplement is now available on Care/of’s website.