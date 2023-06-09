EXCLUSIVE: Celeb Trainer Isaac Boots Launches CBD Product Line

Isaac Boots is entering the personal care category.

The celebrity trainer and choreographer, known for his signature Torch’d dance-cardio workouts and working with clients like Gwyneth Paltrow and Kelly Ripa, is launching an ingestible and topical CBD product line. The line — also called Torch’d as it’s the latest extension of Boots’ brand — was formulated in collaboration with Mindset Wellness, a CBD brand.

Isaac Boots Kara Feifer.

The genesis for the Torch’d CBD line was borne from Boots’ personal need for sustainable energy during his busy travel schedule.

“I travel all over Europe and all over the continental U.S. and Canada to do Torch’d events while maintaining my primary clientele,” Boots told WWD. “I felt like I needed to approach my life for the long haul and I need energy. I need to be on.”

After connecting with the Mindset Wellness founders Jonathan and Rene Shapiro at a Torch’d pop-up in the Hamptons a few years ago, Boots was drawn to their holistic ethos around wellness and set out to collaborate with them on a product line featuring CBD, which he had been using for several years.

Torch’d CBD Energy Patches

“I approached them about creating something that was sort of new and revolutionary in the space that not only had calming and soothing and therapeutic properties of CBD, but something that kept me up, that gave me energy, that sustained my vibrancy on camera, off camera, without the jitters, without the crash and still be able to maintain a healthy sleep pattern,” he said.

The product line currently includes transdermal CBD Energy Patches, $30, and CBD Gummies for Energy, $25. This summer, the brand will also launch Under Eye Energizer transdermal patches, $28, as Boots is committed to the crossover between beauty and wellness.

“Wellness and beauty go hand in hand. It’s synonymous to me. I have to feel vibrant. I have to look vibrant, too. The idea of using topicals and taking things that just support that vibrancy have always been a no-brainer to me,” Boots said.

Torch’d CBD Gummies for Energy

While Boots had been using CBD for years for energy without the jitters, the market overall is also booming. According to a Cowen & Co report, the U.S. CBD market is estimated to reach $16 billion by 2025. With this, the Torch’d CBD line is expected to amass $1 million in first-year sales, according to industry sources. In an effort to further innovate and differentiate in the expanding category, Boots and the Mindset Wellness team formatted not only with gummies but also with transdermal patches.

As a former smoker, Boots thought back to the efficacy of nicotine patches.

“I’ve evolved and we’ve shifted and we’ve transformed. I was like, ‘nicotine patches worked’ and it feels so retro now,” said Boots. He then began researching the science behind patches and was fascinated with the technology’s ability to provide long-term benefits on-the-go.

With the medical-grade transdermal stick-on format, the CBD and green tea are released directly into the bloodstream over time.

Torch’d Under Eye Energizer

“The patches are all made with 25 percent of water to help promote efficient absorption of the infusions of the green tea extract, the CBD itself and to safely release those ingredients directly into the bloodstream,” Boots said. “So then steadily over several hours, the effects are long-lasting.”

With more than 600,000 followers on Instagram, Boots is planning to use social media as a means to educate consumers about these new Torch’d products. Furthermore, with an ever-growing Torch’d community, Boots explained he always taps his clientele as his focus group for what he should develop next, noting that he plans to launch more personal care products in the future.