CEO Sharon Leite Leaves The Vitamin Shoppe

Sharon M. Leite, chief executive officer of The Vitamin Shoppe, has resigned from the company.

In response to a WWD inquiry, The Franchise Group, which is the parent company of The Vitamin Shoppe, stated, “Sharon Leite has exited her role as CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, effective Jan. 4. We thank Sharon for her many contributions and wish her well in her future endeavors. The experienced leadership team at The Vitamin Shoppe will continue the company’s strong growth path forward and a new CEO will be announced at a later date.”

It is believed that Leite left The Vitamin Shoppe to take a position at another company. The Franchise Group had no information about Leite’s plans. Last year The Franchise Group made an unsuccessful bid to buy Kohl’s Corp.

Leite joined The Vitamin Shoppe in August 2018 and is credited with several launches at the company, including a technology-driven retail store format, personalization, a CBD hemp extract merchandising program, and a franchising model. Leite also expanded the business into Asia, added sales channels, furthered private brands which became a larger proportion of the business, and enhanced the company’s Healthy Awards loyalty program.

Before joining The Vitamin Shoppe, Leite worked at Godiva Chocolatier as president of North America, leading a turnaround of the business. Before that, Leite was president of Sally Beauty, U.S. and Canada, and executive vice president at Pier 1 Imports, where she spent nearly a decade. She also held executive roles at Bath & Body Works, Gap Inc., The Walt Disney Company, and Express.

The Vitamin Shoppe is an omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company with more than 700 directly operated stores, under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements banners, and an e-commerce business. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the company sells nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products.