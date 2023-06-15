Time for a Pick Me Up

Erewhon is continuing with its buzzy smoothie collaborations.

After collaborations with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Sakara Life, the trendy Los Angeles-based health food store is this time partnering with Chamberlain Coffee, founded by influencer Emma Chamberlain, on a limited-edition Cold Brew Cookie Smoothie, $19.

Erewhon is no stranger to Chamberlain, having been a partner of Chamberlain Coffee for several years. In December 2021, it introduced the coffee brand into the grocer’s outposts throughout California.

“While we are already in-store at Erewhon, this smoothie gives new customers a chance to try Chamberlain Coffee, as well as current customers to experience the brand in a unique way,” said Liz Ahern, chief marketing officer of Chamberlain Coffee. “Since Erewhon is such a fan favorite, we’re super excited to be able to have our own smoothie for a wide variety of consumers in the L.A. area.”

Chamberlain Coffee previously partnered with Swoon, Blank Street and nutpods, in an effort to increase exposure and connect with consumers.

“We’re always looking to provide our fans with unique experiences that will deepen their relationship with the brand and allow them to try new products,” Ahern added.

Chamberlain Coffee Fancy Mouse Espresso Blend

Emma’s Cold Brew Cookie Smoothie is made with Chamberlain Coffee’s Fancy Mouse Espresso Blend, Mikuna Protein Powder, Califia Farms milk, Zuma Valley Coconut Cream, Simple Mills Chocolate Brownie Seed & Nut Flour Sweet Thins and Sakara Life Beauty Drops. For each smoothie purchase, $2 will be donated to Food 4 Farmers, a nonprofit that supports coffee farmers.