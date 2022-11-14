Diane Von Furstenberg Hosts First Wellness Day

On Nov. 12, Diane von Furstenberg, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, held its first ever Wellness Day at its New York City flagship store in the Meatpacking district.

The Wellness Day was put on by the brand’s In Charge platform, which aims to empower and connect women through the brand’s podcast, content and community events. The day’s events included a morning meditation, a clean beauty panel and a shopping bazaar featuring clean brands, all drawing in more than 400 people throughout the day.

Myung Sung Moving Meditation session led by Dr. Jenelle Kim, founder of JBK Wellness Labs.

In the morning, Dr. Jenelle Kim, founder of JBK Wellness Labs, led a Myung Sung Moving Meditation session. Afterward, Talita von Furstenberg hosted a clean beauty-focused panel with Claudia Verdes, cosmetic chemist and product development executive at Ilia; Karima El-Hakkaoui, founder of Six Gldn; beauty writer Danielle Cohen, and JuE Wong, chief executive officer of Olaplex.

Throughout the conversation, the panelists discussed the importance of clean beauty, how to find better-for-you products and the history of “clean” within the beauty and wellness categories. The main theme that arose throughout the conversation and audience questions was the importance of education.

For Cohen, education is key. In the midst of greenwashing and brands putting a “clean” label on products, it can be hard for people to know what meets certain standards and what is just marketing, so Cohen recommends doing some research. “There is information out there, and if there’s not, I think that that’s a bigger sign that there might be a problem,” Cohen said. Wong of Olaplex recommends finding clinical trials and tests to back up the claims brands are making. If it “is clinically proven, that carries a lot of weight because the brand actually spends the time and the investment to really qualify what they’re telling me that the products do,” she said.

As there aren’t guidelines in the U.S. on what defines clean beauty, Cohen and El-Hakkaoui agreed that brands will be banding together to take a stance on the subject going forward. “We’re so much stronger together and stronger as beauty companies come together as one. We’ve just done a National Geographic storytelling grant for this exact reason, to highlight plastic usage and recycling and how terribly it’s gone awry worldwide. But on the back end of that, forming a coalition of 30 brands who…plan to reduce plastic footprint,” El-Hakkaoui said. With this brand commitment to investigating what is clean, Verdes expects to see “more education and more transparency that also drives more demand” in the coming years as the category continues to expand.

After the panel, the shopping bazaar opened throughout the store with booths from brands like Chillhouse, Ilia, Olaplex, Six Gldn, Sakara Life, PiperWai and House of Colour by Fernanda Vazquez.