Equinox Hotels to Offer a $12,000 Pre-Met Gala Experience

Equinox Hotels is ready to celebrate the first Monday in May with a $12,000 guest experience.

Ahead of the Met Gala on May 1, the hotel in Hudson Yards will offer guests a luxurious two-night experience.

“With the Met Gala being fashion’s biggest night of the year, and this year’s theme being ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,’ it presented a unique opportunity for our team to provide unfettered access to our Equinox ecosystem. The result is an expertly designed pre-gala routine that will leave guests and attendees feeling their best from the inside out,” said Ara Patterson, vice president of food and beverage and spa for Equinox Hotels.

Guests who book the two-night stay will be offered the following: a private pilates and reformer session with a trainer at the Equinox gym; the antioxidant glow spa package at the hotel’s spa — which includes a gold collagen facial by Dr. Lara Devgan; a lymphatic drainage and slimming body treatment with icoone Roboderm; cryotherapy or infrared sauna and supergreen complex gummies from Devgan to take home in a curated Valentino vanity case; Devgan skin care products in the suite; a personal shopping session at Valentino; a $200 breakfast credit, and a multitreatment appointment with Devgan.

“Well-being is emblematic of the Equinox Hotels experience. Pairing this ingrained attribute with our innovative, high-performance treatments and adding science-backed skin care from Dr. Lara Devgan, enhances the guest experience to a new level,” Patterson told WWD.

This package expands Equinox Hotels ongoing partnership with Devgan — last year the hotel’s spa launched the antioxidant glow spa package in collaboration with the New York City-based dermatologist.

While Equinox Hotels has offerred Met Gala rituals in the past, this year the group is aiming to take the guest experience to the next level.

“At Equinox Hotels, we are always evolving, discovering and disrupting. By incorporating a layer of beauty and fashion into the experience, and pairing it with our innovative treatments and facilities designed for regeneration, we are able to provide a personalized, high-end luxury package that exceeds expectations,” Patterson said.

While the experience is curated for anyone attending the gala, all guests are welcome to book the package between April 15 and May 1.