The Spa by Equinox Hotels Expands Service Offerings, Plans Future Strategy 

The Spa by Equinox Hotels has expanded its service menu with several new offerings as a part of its strategy to lead in noninvasive, innovative wellness treatments. The services include the icoone roboderm, a body-sculpting device from Skin Science Solutions, and the $585 Antioxidant Glow package in partnership with celebrity-backed and board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lara Devgan.

“We want to be at the forefront of exceptional and innovative wellness,” said Ara Patterson, vice president of Food and Beverage and Spa at Equinox Hotels, noting cutting-edge technology, products and brands are top of mind as the spa continues to evolve. “We’re developing these new treatments in lockstep with high performance results for both inner and outer body optimization.” She added coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, guests are seeking innovative tech treatments to optimize their health.

The icoone roboderm, a noninvasive lymphatic body-sculpting device, is a key component in the spa’s continued evolution this year, as it was introduced this October in several treatments. While the device provides aesthetic benefits including the reduction of cellulite and firmer-looking skin, the internal benefits are also touted, including the reduction of muscle tension and soreness, as well as promoting digestion and overall gut health. Since adding the icoone roboderm to its service menu, The Spa by Equinox Hotels has seen the increase in demand rise more than 68 percent in comparison to other body treatments last year according to Patterson. Body treatments have seen an uptick over the last year overall said Patterson.

Icoone roboderm treatment.

“Our goal is to be substantial, not superfluous, hence our menu is about high-performance. Everything we choose has to be results-driven for both inner and outer body optimization,” said Patterson, who cited other results-driven treatments as NutriDrip IV drips, quantum harmonic sessions, the Biologique Recherche Remodeling Lift Facial and the new Antioxidant Glow package in partnership with Dr. Lara Devgan.

Last year, The Spa by Equinox Hotels partnered with Devgan to be the exclusive provider of her signature Gold Collagen Facial, $350. Devgan is a highly sought-after plastic surgeon, who also has a skin care line sold at Sephora. The Antioxidant Glow package features Devgan’s Gold Collagen Facial, plus an icoone roboderm full-body treatment and the choice between an infrared sauna or cryotherapy session. Guests are also given Devgan’s new Super Green Complex gummies to prolong the benefits of their treatments.

Dr. Lara Devgan Super Green Complex

“Since partnering with Dr. Lara Devgan and Biologique Recherche, our facial revenue and demand for these brands have increased by 71 percent compared to last year,” said Patterson.

Patterson noted the spa’s clientele is made up of around 50 to 60 percent New York locals with a high volume of club members, which is optimal for the brand. To meet the consumer demand for innovative wellness treatments, The Spa by Equinox Hotels has continued service expansion coming in the new year. “We will constantly be evolving our spa with up-to-date technologies, with up-to-date modalities, but again on the brand promise that it has to do good inner and outer body optimization,” said Patterson.