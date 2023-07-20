EXCLUSIVE: EWG to Host CleanCon in Downtown L.A.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) will host its first in-person CleanCon since the COVID-19 pandemic in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 23.

“The reason we started doing this event is we felt like there was a gap to fill when it came to science, clean and wellness trends,” said Jocelyn Lyle, EWG executive vice president, mission and partnerships. “What we tried to do at CleanCon is pair influencers and notable experts and scientists who all have a passion for living clean, whether that’s through personal care, or food or drinking water, and we pair them on stage together.”

During the event, which will be held at City Market Social House, panelists including skin care influencer Hyram Yarbro, celeb makeup artist Katey Denno and Dr. Organic Mommy founder Dr. Natasha Beck will speak on clean beauty and wellness. Brands and influencers will discuss their approach to clean, while advocates will discuss the ongoing push for policy changes. Poosh chief content officer Sarah Howard, who spoke alongside Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Stephanie Shepherd at the EWG’s virtual CleanCon in 2020, will be back again this year. The organization will continue to reveal additional speakers over the next few weeks. Scientists will also be on-site throughout the day to further educate attendees.

“The number-one question we get all the time is, ‘Do clean products work?'” said Lyle. “We’d like to break down what are the processes that a founder and a brand goes through to make sure it’s clean and that it works for you… The goal is to be able to show that this is a real movement that’s backed in science, it’s backed in data and you the consumer play such a big role in figuring out how do we get clean products everywhere for everybody because, unfortunately, Washington’s pretty slow.”

In an effort to allow attendees to experience the efficacy of clean beauty and wellness products, the organization will also host the first EWG-verified marketplace at the event. Throughout the day, guests will be able to experience and shop from brands like Henry Rose and Sonage, which are approved by the organization’s health standards. The verification ensures the products are fully transparent and do not include known harmful chemicals.

“EWG’s goal is using our online audience paired with the influencer audience paired with the scientists and the brands following to see if we can break through to a new generation of people that are clean enthusiasts and trying to shop smarter to move the market and move the needle for a more protective standard when it comes to their health and the health of the environment,” Lyle told WWD.

The EWG expects to host between 800 and 1,000 attendees interested in learning about clean beauty and wellness, according to Lyle.

“It’s a clean beauty enthusiast, whether that’s personal or in your career,” she said of CleanCon’s average attendee. “The goal is to have a mix of people familiar with these topics, but also, we’re hoping people will bring friends so we’re able to grow the community of people that care about clean living.”

Attendees may purchase tickets for $15 through the EWG CleanCon website.