A Guide to the Latest Wellness Launches

This fall, an array of wellness brands expanded offerings with new products including supplements, tools, topicals and more, and new brands entered the category, too.

A number of tools hit the market, including a scalp gua sha from Wildling, a scalp dermaroller from Act + Acre and a sleek electric toothbrush from Moon developed in partnership with NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Ingestibles were top of mind, as Happy V launched digestive enzymes and Lemme launched its first tincture format supplement.

Several new brands were introduced, including OBGYN-backed menopause brand StellaVia and sparkling water brand Baloo, which claims to boost moods.

Here, WWD rounds up some of the newest wellness products. Read on for more.

Baloo Mood-Boosting Sparkling Water

$35.99 at DrinkBaloo.com

Founded by Erica Hess and Lindsay Godard, Baloo was borne out of the rising functional beverage trend. The sparkling drink, which comes in three flavors, mixes adaptogens, nootropics and B-vitamins meant to boost mood, manage stress and provide energy. Over the next year, Baloo will roll out into nearly 800 retail locations.

Wildling Empress Gua Sha Stimulating Scalp Comb

$79 at Wildling.com

Wildling, founded by Gianna De La Torre, Jill Munson and Britta Plug, recently launched its first scalp-focused product: the Empress Gua Sha Stimulating Scalp Comb. Made up of Bian stone, the comb can be used on the scalp to promote hair growth and boost circulation, while providing a relaxing massage. The design allows for use on the scalp, neck and spine.

Fourth Phase Mylk Box

$88 at FourthPhaseBox.com

Post-natal care brand Fourth Phase recently launched a lactation-specific kit called the Mylk Box, which includes a nipple salve, a hot and cold compress, a rose quartz gua sha and a lactation and relaxation tea, as well as a digital download of daily affirmations.

Paloroma Let’s Bounce Nourishing Conditioner

$21 at Paloroma.com

Paloroma, founded by Jane Keltner de Valle and Giancarlo Valle, was created to provide safe, gentle and wellness-oriented care products for children. Recently, the brand launched its Let’s Bounce Nourishing Conditioner to gently add moisture to the hair.

P.volve Moving During Fertility Treatment Series

Subscribe at Pvolve.com

Fitness streaming platform P.volve has expanded its offerings with the new Moving During Fertility Treatment Series. The brand, which also has three physical studios, worked with Spring Fertility and clinical advisory board member and reproductive endocrinologist Dr. Shannon DeVore to create the program, which is specifically developed for people in the ovarian stimulation and retrieval process. The 14-day series includes workouts, stretching and meditation sessions, as well as educational content.

Act + Acre Scalp Dermaroller

$46 at ActandAcre.com

Scalp care brand Act + Acre’s latest launch, the Scalp Dermaroller, employs 0.25mm medical grade stainless steel needles. Rolling the tool over the scalp is meant to promote healthy hair growth and allow for products to absorb better.

Lemme Fall in Love Organic Flower Elixir

$25 at LemmeLive.com

Kourtney Kardashian Barker expanded her brand Lemme’s offerings into a new category with its heart-opening Fall in Love Organic Flower Elixir, a tincture meant to boost vitality and rejuvenate the body.

Moon Odell Beckham Jr. Platinum Electric Toothbrush

$79.99 at MoonOralCare.com

In December 2021, oral care brand Moon brought on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to assist with creative direction. Beckham launched his first signature stock keeping unit with the brand, the Odell Beckham Jr. Platinum Electric Toothbrush. In a statement, Beckham said “I wanted to give people something to get excited about when they step into their bathrooms to brush their teeth. The Platinum Toothbrush is sleek and gives countertops an upgrade in a way that feels special.”

Athena Club Wax Strip Kits For Body and For Face

$11 at AthenaClub.com

Women’s wellness brand Athena Club, well-known for its ergonomically designed razor, continued its foray into the body hair category with waxing strips for both face and body. The strips are made with plant-based wax and are meant to be safe for sensitive skin and can be used up to three times.

“Manifest” by Roxie Nafousi

$19.95 at Amazon.com

Wellness influencer and author Roxie Nafousi, known for her tips on manifesting, has released her book “Manifest” in the United States. The book, which was a Sunday Times bestseller in the U.K, provides readers with Nafousi’s seven steps to living their best life.

HigherDose Topicals Line

$35-$89 at HigherDose.com

HigherDose launched three magnesium-based topicals including Healing Oil, $89, Serotonin Soak Salt, $39, and Get Salty Spray, $35. The brand’s topicals are meant to accompany and elevate the experience of its wellness tech offerings such as the Infrared Sauna Blanket, $599. The topicals can also be found in treatments at the HigherDose outposts.

Typology Paris Natural Deodorant

$19.50 at US.Typology.com

Typology Paris expanded its body offerings with a natural deodorant that comes in two scents: rose and vanilla, and bergamot green mandarin. The deodorant is made up of 98 percent natural ingredients and is formulated without aluminum, talc and alcohol.

Happy V Digestive Enzymes

$34.99 at HappyV.com

Vaginal wellness brand Happy V released its Digestive Enzymes supplement. The new ingestible, which is made up of 16 enzymes and three botanical herbs, supports a healthy gut, while reducing bloating and inflammation.

Sakara Systems

$460-$4,500 at Sakara.com

Sakara launched its new Sakara Systems, including Metabolism Reset, The Fresh Start Cleanse, The Gut Health Reboot and The Performance System. The systems, which include meals, snacks and supplements, are offered in seven-, 30- and 60-day segments, ranging in price from $460 to $4,500.

StellaVia

$16-$40 at StellaVia.com

With 1.2 billion people expected to be in menopause by 2030, more brands are launching to address the growing consumer need. OBGYN-backed brand StellaVia recently hit the market with menopause-targeted products including an intimacy gel, a hot flash spritz and energy gumdrops, all super botanical-infused.