Flown and SoulCycle Partner Up on WFH Coworking Sessions

Looking to boost productivity and feel social all while working from home?

Flown, a virtual coworking platform, and SoulCycle are teaming up to make consumers more productive. Together, the two companies will introduce new “Flocks,” Flown’s virtual coworking sessions meant to promote focus and tackle ADHD, led by SoulCycle instructors.

Flown hosts 50-plus Flocks a week, where a facilitator leads a group in focus sessions. Throughout the sessions, the facilitator will motivate the group at the start, lead attendees through “recharge” activities and closing reflections. Their model relies on the practice of body doubling, in which people are more motivated and productive when surrounded by others.

In the midst of the loneliness epidemic and ongoing work-from-home protocols, Flown aims to provide people a sense of community and accountability.

“In a post-COVID-19, AI-saturated world, there is a deep need for accountability structures that leverage real humans and secular rituals,” said Alicia Navarro, founder and chief executive of Flown, in a statement. “I started Flown to bring these structures into how we focus at work, and SoulCycle’s approach was an inspiration to me at the time. To partner with SoulCycle now paves the way for even more people to discover the power of live focus sessions.”

In partnering with SoulCycle, Flown is aiming to bring the level of excitement and motivation felt in a cycling class to its virtual coworking sessions. Each SoulCycle instructor will infuse their unique cycle instructing style into the session.

“Our mission is to move people to the world: physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Evelyn Webster, CEO of SoulCycle in a statement. “On Flown’s platform, SoulCycle’s instructors will continue to impact our riders’ lives beyond the bike by providing them with the same energy, motivation and focus that riders experience in studios.”

Starting Thursday, Flown users will be able to join SoulCycle-led Flock sessions, and members of the cycling studio will be given a special offer to test out the platform.