EXCLUSIVE: Form Launches Nutrition Vertical

Form, a female-focused fitness platform founded by Sami Clarke and Sami Bernstein, is adding a nutrition vertical.

According to Clarke, Form users and her followers have been asking for nutrition content more than anything else.

Form founder Sami Clarke. stefaniemphoto

“Nutrition is probably the most asked thing I get which is funny because I’ve always been a fitness trainer, but I think people understand that food can be a little bit more complex than even working out,” Clarke told WWD.

Therefore, she worked with a dietitian to create the Form nutritional program, which launches Monday with 50 recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks and desserts. Meals include everything from tahini Buddha bowls to apple nachos, though Clarke said the protein balls and buffalo chicken loaded sweet potatoes are two of her go-to’s. Similar to Form’s fitness content schedule, a new recipe will be released weekly going forward.

Over the past several months, nutrition-focused content has grown in popularity. Last year, fitness and wellness content creator Melissa Wood-Tepperberg relaunched her app Melissa Wood Health, updating it to include nutrition. Last month, Alo Moves, Alo Yoga’s fitness and wellness platform, launched a nutrition program with content creator Nicole Berrie.

Form’s buffalo chicken loaded sweet potatoes.

Clarke is aware of and excited about the growth in the category. However, with this in mind, she is taking a Form-specific approach with nutrition to best differentiate the new offering. Specifically, she is focused on creating accessible, educational content. Instead of just uploading recipes, Clarke doubled down on the educational side of the program. Each recipe includes video content, which will be promoted across social channels, and nutritional information, so users can understand the benefits of specific ingredients. The program also includes nutritional and mindful eating tips from Clarke.

“My intention is for girls to learn about nutrition without having to go to school and take a lot of time,” Clarke said.

To make nutritional planning even easier, the Form nutrition vertical over time will be searchable by categories based on the user’s goals, like building muscle or losing weight.

“We really want to match their goals in a healthy, beautiful way,” said Clarke. “We’re working with our dietitian to create categories that are fitting to each person because, just like workouts, you have to figure out what works for you. I want the same method for the nutrition side.”

WWD previously reported that the platform had amassed more than $1 million in organic revenue within a year of its launch. Clarke expects this addition to expand the business even further, as her followers — 552,000 on Instagram and 347,200 on TikTok — are always asking for more nutrition-focused posts.

“Because so many people beg me for how I work with nutrition… I think girls are craving that, so I think we’re going to have a lot of people come onto the app specifically for nutrition guidance,” she said.

The nutritional content, which goes live Monday, will be available to all Form members at no additional cost.