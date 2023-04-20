HerMD Hosts Event on the Future of Women’s Health Care

Women’s health care was top of mind for attendees at the HerMD wellness event on Wednesday at the Ludlow House in New York City.

HerMD, which provides gynecology, menopause, sexual health and aesthetic services, founded by sisters ​​Dr. Somi Javaid and Komel Caruso, hosted several panels looking at the future of women’s health care. The group is about to open its fifth location in New Jersey and aims to create a new standard of care for women, focusing on patients holistically, providing the latest treatments and offering longer visits than traditional doctor’s offices.

The event’s speakers talked about menopause, sexual health and equity.

Naomi Watts of Stripes, a menopause solution brand, Alisa Volkman of The Swell, a community for women over 40, and Javaid stressed that care around menopause had been challenging. The three women said sexual health and menopause have gone widely ignored within the health care system — less than 20 percent of doctors are trained in menopause and sexual health, they noted.

“I really was met with closed doors also, and it made me think I’m on my own,” Watts said of her menopause journey prior to founding Stripes. Volkman noted, “There was not a single resource or community that I was aware of that reflected how I was feeling that really stepped into the pain points in a smart discerning way.”

While organizations like Stripes and The Swell are providing consumer goods and community spaces for people in this life stage, the standard of care also requires updating, according to Javaid, who added that HerMD provides menopause and sexual health-focused training that will eventually be accessible to providers outside of the practice.

Throughout the day, experts noted that a 2002 study on hormone replacement therapy (HRT) had flawed results, as part of the trial was not completed, saying that the study’s negative impact has ultimately led to controversy around HRT treatment, though experts at the event emphasized its efficacy and benefits when used appropriately.

Panelists also discussed equity and legislation within health care, focusing on racial inequities, the lack of women-focused research and censorship within the category. Alexandra Fine, founder of Dame, and Jackie Rottman, founder of the Center for Intimacy Justice, said censorship across platforms including Google ads and Meta makes it difficult to raise brand awareness across the women’s and sexual health categories.

Board certified OB-GYN and midlife expert Taniqua Miller, who will open HerMD’s Atlanta location, emphasized the importance of treating patients holistically, especially women of color. She explained Black women have earlier and more severe menopause symptoms and diminished access to care, and recognizing these inequities is key to driving change. “That’s when we can be disruptors. That’s when we can dismantle,” Miller said.

A conversation hosted by Wendy Liebmann, founder and chief executive officer of WSL Strategic, a shopper and retail insights company, looked at investment and innovation within women’s health care. The category has lacked investment, Sarah Foley, founder of Swat Equity, and Maneesha Ghiya, founder of Femtech Ventures, talked about how to address the issue. Womaness founders Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs explained investor backing and retail support is key for driving education, especially when building out a new category like menopausal wellness.