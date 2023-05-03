Global Wellness Institute Hosts Annual Real Estate and Communities Symposium

Indoor wellness is more important than ever, at least according to the speakers at the Global Wellness Summit on Tuesday, during its annual Real Estate and Communities Symposium in New York City. The event drew many in both communities, including Deepak Chopra.

When it comes to wellness and real estate, the trends are a direct response from the COVID-19 pandemic: how to build well — aspects like air purification, lighting, design and building spaces are essential.

“For the last several years, we’ve learned a lot with regards to indoor air quality. The pandemic all taught us many things. Unfortunately, it took a global pandemic for us to realize some simple things. One really simple fact that I think everyone is now more acutely aware of through this previous environment is the simple notion that what surrounds us matters,” said Delos Living founder and chief executive officer Paul Scialla. Delos Living is developing the WellCube, a smart air filtration system that aims to collect data, detect unhealthy air particles and purify indoor spaces.

Real estate developers at the event, including Jim Dobbie of Zeal Living, said they wanted to meet well-being standards.

“We’ve got four pillars of wellness: connect, dwell, move and nourish,” Dobbie said, pointing to specific elements the company will implement to promote connection, including a community garden and organized walks.

Speakers are also using real estate to bring wellness to more people.

Magleby and Lake Nona are both developing neighborhoods that focus on wellness amenities, like fitness programming, community activities and health centers. Those residential spaces address an ongoing need that was brought up by many speakers throughout the day: loneliness — which was said to be an epidemic, according to the U.S. surgeon general on Tuesday.

The Well, which started as a wellness outpost in New York City, has been partnering with Auberge properties, most recently working together on a residential location in Miami.

“People were first so the benefits of wellness need to focus on what it does to improve the human condition, to improve how well and how happy we feel in our lives. And it’s uniquely contextual,” said Teri Slavik-Tsuyuki, chair of the Global Wellness Institute’s Wellness Communities and Real Estate Initiative.

The real estate market associated with wellness is poised for growth, according to the Global Wellness Institute, which said the category is expected to reach $400 billion by 2025.