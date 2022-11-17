GridKor Has Acquired Feminine Skin Care Brand The Perfect V

GridKor has acquired feminine wellness and intimate skin care brand The Perfect V. The details of the deal were not disclosed.

The Perfect V, which calls itself the first premium intimate skin care brand, launched in 2017 in Europe before coming to the U.S. All of the brand’s products are inspired by the lifestyles of Scandinavian women and are formulated specifically for the vulva.

The brand’s product line, which is backed by dermatologists and gynecologists, includes the VV Cream Gentle Wash, a $21 pH-balanced cleanser, the VV Beauty Mist, a $25 refreshing spray and several other intimate care products. The brand is known for the Vanicure, a detailed skin care regimen for the bikini area.

While The Perfect V is available on sites like Revolve, Bluemercury, Macy’s, Anthropologie and CurrentBody, this acquisition will set the brand up for further expansion.

“GridKor has the resources to scale the brand and take it to new heights through e-commerce and global licensing opportunities,” said Avonda Urben, chief executive officer and founder of The Perfect V. Following the acquisition, Urben will stay on the board and act as a brand partner.

This deal is set to diversify GridKor’s portfolio and allow for expansion in e-commerce specifically. The two Pittsburgh, Pa.-based companies GridSwitch and KorDev came together to create GridKor as an M&A vehicle, combining expertise in web development, digital marketing and energy. The company has done more than $100 million in acquisitions in 2022 in categories including trucking, real estate, skin care, energy and tech.

The company plans to pitch and license certain signature products and regimens like the VV Cream, $46, and the Vanicure to health, beauty and lifestyle brands.

“We plan to not only expand the sales side of the brand, but explore licensing opportunities as well. Ultimately, our biggest goal is to expand the market when it comes to intimate skin care and help women achieve comfort in beauty,” said Josh Clingensmith, chief marketing officer of GridKor.

Clingensmith explained, with this acquisition, GridKor plans to turn The Perfect V into an eight-figure company.

Feminine and sexual wellness brands have started to gain traction with investors lately. Brands like Cake and Dame raised capital this year, and some, including SmileMakers, Foria and Sweetspot Labs, have even landed in Ulta’s online intimate wellness shop.