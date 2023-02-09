Halle Berry‘s New Wellness Venture

Halle Berry has joined the team at Pendulum Therapeutics, a metabolic health and biotech company, as the chief communications officer, through which she will advise on products and support the brand’s mission. She also became a brand equity owner and investor, though the details were not disclosed.

Pendulum Therapeutics is best known for its capsule probiotic offerings for gut health, sugar management, occasional gut discomfort and metabolic health. The company also offers a quiz for consumers to determine which formula is right for them.

According to the brand, which most recently received a $54 million Series C investment in 2021, Berry has been using its products for more than a year. Pendulum products are also available on Berry’s wellness site, Rē-spin.

“Your gut and microbiome are so important to the rest of your overall health. It’s all connected. When I started using Pendulum, I immediately felt the difference in both my body and mind and I have been using it every day since,” Berry said in a statement. “I am beyond excited to join the brilliant and thoughtful Pendulum team. We all know how tough it can be to break through the noise and find the healthy practices that truly work best for you and your body. My hope is that in this new role, I can help others discover this incredible product and begin their own personal journeys towards a more holistic and healthy life.”

As chief communications officer, Berry will spread the brand’s message to her community, advise on future product innovation and educate on the importance of gut health alongside the brand’s cofounder CEO Colleen Cutcliffe, Ph.D..

“When Halle and I met, we instantly connected on our shared passion to help others achieve their personal health goals,” said Cutcliffe. “She is aligned with our mission to empower people to transform their gut and metabolic health with clinically proven products and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have her on board. In an industry rife with fly-by-night wellness enthusiasts, we both sensed one another’s authenticity from the onset and knew this partnership would promote substantive health improvement for the masses.”

This news follows several recent celebrity and wellness brand collaborations, including Kristen Bell’s partnership with Hers as mental health ambassador, Hailee Steinfeld’s partnership with Core Hydration, and Tony Hawk’s partnership with Qunol.